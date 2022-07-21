63 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

23 Achieve Hall of Fame Distinction, Receiving Award for Five Consecutive Years

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds, which provide vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top camping and RV resort destinations around the country, announced that 63 of their properties received the 2022 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice award. This year, six winners received the award for the first time, including Thousand Trails' newest location, Blue Mesa Recreational Ranch in Colorado. The remaining 57 properties are multi-year recipients, including 23 properties that are Tripadvisor Hall of Fame winners after receiving the prestigious award for at least five consecutive years. 2022 Hall of Fame inductees include popular locations like Narrows Too in Maine, Spring Gulch in Pennsylvania, and Arizona ARVC's 2022 Large Park of the Year winner, Verde Valley. Cementing their Hall of Fame status, the Rancho Oso and Orlando RV Resort locations continued an incredible streak of eight consecutive years with the Tripadvisor recognition.

With spectacular views of the ocean, Tripadvisor Hall of Fame inductee Narrows Too Camping Resort overlooks Mt. Desert Island in Bar Harbor, ME. A great place to set up a camping vacation whether guests are looking to get away, go on an adventure or relax with friends and family. With plenty of onsite amenities and activities, the surrounding area offers hiking in Maine’s 47,000-acre Acadia National Park, the historic downtown Bar Harbor, whale watching adventures, coastal kayaking tours and of course, fresh lobster. (PRNewswire)

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"We value the customer experience at our RV resorts and campgrounds and having 63 of our properties recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, along with 23 achieving or maintaining Hall of Fame status, illustrates the customer experience we strive to deliver on a daily basis," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "These awards acknowledge the efforts of our property teams to help our guests create lasting memories with friends and family across our portfolio."

Guests can visit RVontheGo.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages and even tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation. Providing a positive customer experience where guests feel at ease about their vacation choice is a goal across the more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds in the portfolio.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, a business must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have received a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed, and been listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, please visit RVontheGo.com.

