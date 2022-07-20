PAULINE READER JOINS AS FIRST CMO AT PODIUM

With experience at Stitch Fix, Minted and eBay, Reader brings a wealth of growth and marketing expertise to Podium's executive team

LEHI, Utah, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, today announced that Pauline Reader has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Reader will be responsible for all aspects of Marketing for Podium, including Brand, Revenue, Growth, Product, Content, Communications, and more. She will be a member of Podium's executive team and report to CEO Eric Rea.

Podium (PRNewswire)

Reader has two decades of professional experience in marketing, ecommerce, and finance. She joins Podium from Stitch Fix, where she led brand and integrated marketing, creative, customer acquisition, customer retention, and marketing technology. Prior to Stitch Fix, Reader was senior vice president of ecommerce and marketing at Minted, vice president of growth at Kabbage, and director of global search engine marketing at eBay.

"Pauline has the invaluable combination of being both a creative thinker and a data-driven marketer. Those skills will supercharge Podium's efforts to scale Podium's business to serve a million local businesses," says Podium founder and CEO Eric Rea. "Her extensive leadership experience will also help us continue to scale as she builds out our talented marketing team."

"I'm thrilled to join Podium to advance the company's mission to help local businesses win," says Reader. "As more customers go digital, these businesses — which are the lifeblood of our communities and economy — need Podium's tools to modernize and stay ahead. I look forward to being part of a company that is providing access to these needed solutions to as many local businesses as possible."

Podium gives local businesses the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. It currently powers more than 100,000 local businesses across the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company continues to drive new innovation for local businesses during a period of ongoing market uncertainty, to help them grow their business and stay ahead, including text marketing and payments.

About Podium

Podium exists to help local businesses thrive, so they can focus on what matters most – their customers. Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews, to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way local businesses operate and grow their businesses. Podium is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and was founded in 2014. To learn more, visit www.podium.com .

