Too Trusting? Over Half of American Parents Let Their Kids Go Online Without Supervision

Norton Study: Nearly three-quarters report children accessing mature and inappropriate content and giving away personal information while unsupervised

TEMPE, Ariz., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety1 brand of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), reveals that parents of children under 18 are overly trusting of children using their devices. A vast majority (66%) say they trust their children to browse the internet unmonitored, despite nearly three-quarters (72%) reporting their kids have participated in risky online activities, like accessing mature content and giving away personal information, while using a parent's device without their permission.

"As the father of a young daughter, concerns around her online safety keep me up at night," said Darren Shou, Head of Technology, NortonLifeLock. "While there's no foolproof solution, having frequent conversations as a family about Cyber Safety and being inherently skeptical about anything you come across online are some of the things families can do to live their digital lives more safely."

The study found 72% of parents with children under the ages of 18 say their children have used a parent's device without their permission. While on the parent's device, children frequently engaged in risky online activities, including clicking on a suspicious link (27%), accessing mature or age-inappropriate content (25%), or giving away personal information (24%). Whether these actions are intentional or not, they create significant risk to the child and family's online safety.

Cybercriminals and bad actors are becoming more sophisticated in their tricks and tactics every day. It's no surprise then that 78% of Americans believe it's difficult for parents to keep children safe when they are online, and 92% agree that it's more important now than ever before for parents to talk to their children about Cyber Safety.

To help combat these issues, Norton helps families stay safe online with products like Norton Family, which enables parents to manage and monitor their children's online activities. Norton also provides education, tools and resources in concert with National PTA including the recently updated family-focused online safety tool, The Smart Talk.

About the 2022 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report: Special Release – Home & Family

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NortonLifeLock among 1,003 adults aged 18+, of which 373 are parents of children under 18. The survey was conducted May 16 – June 2, 2022. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, and household income to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

