Saks Debuts First-Ever Immersive Pop-Up Shopping Experience in Aspen

The luxury retailer will host a VIP Weekend in Aspen to celebrate the limited-time pop-up

NEW YORK , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, has unveiled an immersive pop-up shopping experience in the heart of Aspen on East Hyman Avenue. The Saks Aspen Pop-Up features an unparalleled assortment of luxury fashion including women's and men's ready-to-wear, swim, accessories and jewelry, in addition to on-demand personal styling and shopping services from Saks Stylists. To celebrate the opening of the pop-up, Saks will host a VIP Weekend in Aspen with influencers, tastemakers and top clients from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

"We are excited to bring the Saks experience to life in Aspen for the first time through this immersive pop-up shopping destination," noted Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks. "The Saks Aspen Pop-Up serves as a physical representation of our industry-leading digital platform, combining an expertly curated assortment of luxury fashion and the highly personalized customer service for which we are known. At Saks, we believe it is crucial to continue connecting with our customers through unique and intimate experiences that bridge the gap between our digital and physical offerings. We are committed to showing the full potential of Saks' redefined luxury shopping ecosystem as we continue to evolve our business model for the future."

The 2,000-square-foot pop-up features an eclectic mix of women's and men's fashion from top brands including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Celine, Farm Rio, Isaia, Johanna Ortiz, Khaite, Kiton, Loewe, Missoni, Off-White, Staud, Versace, Zimmermann and more. The modern space provides an elevated shopping experience with access to on-demand personal styling and fashion advice from Saks Stylists, as well as digital touchpoints allowing customers to seamlessly browse and shop on Saks.com. The fun destination also includes Instagrammable moments, an ice cream cart from local purveyors and complimentary Saks-branded dog treats.

The Saks Aspen Pop-Up is located at 516 East Hyman Avenue and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Friday, July 29. Customers can also shop the merchandise from the pop-up online at saks.com/aspen .

To celebrate the opening of the pop-up, Saks will host a VIP Weekend in Aspen with influencers, tastemakers and top clients from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24. With a focus on luxury and adventure, the weekend getaway will feature unforgettable experiences including private shopping appointments at the Saks Aspen Pop-Up, horseback riding, yoga, spa treatments, special gifting moments and more. Saks will kick off the weekend with a welcome party at Casa Tua Aspen co-hosted by Saks CEO Marc Metrick and actress Zoey Deutch. Throughout the weekend, Saks will host additional events including a mountaintop picnic and an intimate dinner with jewelry designer Anita Ko.

Additionally, influencer and co-founder of Summer Fridays Marianna Hewitt will host a virtual event on Saks Live on Friday, July 22 at 11 a.m. EST to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Saks Aspen Pop-Up and her top travel picks from the merchandise assortment.

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

