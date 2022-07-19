FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in HUMBL, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in HUMBL, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against HUMBL, Inc. ("HUMBL" or "the Company") (OTC: HMBL) for violations of the federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm) (PRNewswire)

Investors who purchased the Company's securities and/or the Company's unregistered digital asset (sold as BLOCKS Exchange Traded Index ("ETXs") on various cryptocurrency exchanges) between November 1, 2020 and May 19, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 19, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. HUMBL misled investors about its growth prospects, technology, partnerships, and other critical aspects of its business. The Company used selectively timed news releases to keep its stock price high enough for insiders to sell their holdings into artificially inflated volume. Based on this news, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about HUMBL, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm