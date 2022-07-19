Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Auntie Day by Serving Up Free Pretzels and Giving Away $30,000 of Cold Hard Cash Powered by Cash App

Pretzel Perks members can score a FREE Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of any drink at Auntie Anne's stores nationwide on July 26, 2022

Auntie Anne's is dishing out $30,000 to fans in payments of $5 up to $10,000

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Auntie Day on July 26, 2022, America's favorite aunt, Auntie Anne's, will give fans the chance to get that dough in more ways than one. The pretzel powerhouse is channeling that generous auntie energy and partnering with Cash App® to dish out dough all day long for a total of $30,000*. Let's face it, we can all use a little extra cash these days and fans who shoot their shot on social media have the chance to win prizes from $5 to the grand prize of $10,000. But cash isn't the only dough you can snag on National Auntie Day – everyone can score a FREE Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of any drink on the big day via the Pretzels Perk app**.

In celebration of National Auntie Day, Auntie Anne's is dishing out dough with a free pretzel offer and $30,000 in cash giveaways, powered by Cash App. (PRNewswire)

On National Auntie Day, fans hoping to score some cash from Auntie Anne's, the greatest auntie ever, can enter by tagging Auntie Anne's on their choice of social media platform across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, dropping their personal $cashtag and using #NationalAuntieAnnesDay and #Entry. Throughout the day, Auntie Anne's will randomly select 135 entries to receive their prize money via Cash App in the amounts of $5, $100 or $500 – those looking for a chance at the $10,000 prize will have to do a little more for the dough.

Auntie Anne's most ambitious "nieces and nephews" who hope to score the top $10,000 prize will need to add a video to their submission post showing their Auntie Anne's love and why they'd like some extra cash. One grand prize winner will take home $10,000 and ten runner ups will win $1,000.

"Our fans know that Auntie Anne's and our hot and handmade pretzels are there for them whenever they need a pick-me-up – just like those beloved aunties in their lives," said Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "This National Auntie Day, we couldn't help but give our fans not just our pretzel dough they crave, but some dough to fill their bank account, too! We're proud to play the role of America's generous Auntie and dish out some cash, whether it's to enjoy more pretzels, pay some bills, fill up the gas tank or bring a long-awaited dream to life. This National Auntie Day is all about the dough."

The cash giveaways will be live on Tuesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. – 4:59 p.m. ET and prizes will be distributed via Cash App's mobile platform. Pretzel Perks members will be able to redeem their free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of a beverage offer at participating locations on July 26, 2022, terms and conditions apply.

To learn more about how Auntie Anne's is celebrating National Auntie Day and for full details on how to enter and win some cash, visit auntieannes.com/auntieday and follow along on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

For Cash App's Terms of Service, click here.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Contest and Sweepstakes both begin on or about 07/26/2022 at 9:00 am ET and end on 07/26/2022 at 4:59 pm ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C who are 18 years of age or older who have a free CashApp account and a free Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok account. See Official Rules for both the Contest and the Sweepstakes at https://www.auntieannes.com/auntieday

** Current Pretzel Perks users will automatically receive the July 26 pretzel offer and any new Pretzel Perks members will receive the offer upon sign up. Offer valid 7/26/22 only. Must redeem in the Pretzel Perks App. Online and app order redemptions subject to $0.35 service fee and sales taxes. In-store redemption not subject to service fee. Limit one offer per person. Limit one redemption per transaction. Not valid with any other promotion or offer. No cash value. Non-transferable. Excludes third party delivery. Sale, resale, and/or internet distribution strictly prohibited. Valid only at participating U.S. Auntie Anne's locations.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app . For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com , or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easiest way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash Card to spend the money anywhere they'd like. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

Contact: Jenna Lehan, jenna.lehan@rfbinder.com

Auntie Anne's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auntie Anne's