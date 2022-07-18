VIO Med Spa Inks Strategic Growth Partnership With Tucker's Farm Corporation

Private equity investment will accelerate nationwide strategic growth

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa is receiving a significant minority private equity investment from Tucker's Farm Corporation to accelerate its aggressive five-year expansion plan.

The substantial injection of capital will create a strategic growth partnership between VIO Med Spa and Tucker's Farm in order to drive nationwide expansion, invest in human infrastructure, expand training and education, explore emerging operational and technology platforms, and further the development of additional corporate-owned locations.

"As our leadership team explored the many growth partners interested in VIO, we felt Tucker's Farm was best aligned with our core values and the mission of becoming the nation's leading aesthetic brand," said VIO CEO Ryan Rose. "They share our ideals of being a franchisee-first organization and decision-making based on long-term financial results."

Founded by Joe and Nick Stanoszek, VIO Med Spa currently has 13 locations open across six states with 40 new locations scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

"VIO has its eyes set on developing more company-owned stores and staying ahead of the competition, and this infusion of capital is instrumental to our future plans," Joe Stanoszek said.

With the addition of Tucker Farm's equity investment, Kyle Tucker, who is the company's head of capital allocation, will join the VIO Board of Directors. His strategic involvement will enhance executive leadership, with day-to-day operations remaining the same.

"After meeting with Ryan Rao, VIO Med Spa's Chief Development Officer, at an industry conference and studying all the leading brands in the aesthetics industry, I knew VIO was best-in-class and positioned to be special," Tucker said. "We're extremely excited to partner with the team at VIO Med Spa. They are uniquely positioned to deliver excellent patient outcomes across the country and we're thrilled they chose Tucker's Farm as their partners for their next chapter of growth."

Tucker's Farm takes a highly-flexible approach, investing across industries, geographies and the capital structure. The corporation's affiliate franchisor-franchisee investments include the leading chicken quick-service restaurant brand in the Midwest and one of the largest European Wax Center franchisees with locations across the country.

VIO Med Spa is among the industry leaders in wellness and aesthetics, offering the newest cutting-edge technologies and therapies available. Every location stresses a best-in-class experience and adheres to the company motto: delivering safe, easy, and life-changing results.

VIO Med Spa: Feel great. Look amazing.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. Through customized treatments and education, VIO has a significant positive impact on each guest's body, skin, and mind, leading to life-changing results. VIO currently has 13 open locations across six states, with 40 additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2023. For more information, visit viomedspa.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tucker's Farm Corporation

Tucker's Farm Corporation is a low-profile holding company that makes value-oriented, long-term investments with a permanent equity base. Tucker's Farm has a highly flexible approach and invests across industries, geographies, and the capital structure, with the sole mandate of finding and compounding the highest risk-adjusted cash flows over the long-term. Tucker's Farm affiliate franchisor-franchisee investments include one of the largest European Wax Center franchisees with locations throughout the U.S, and the leading chicken QSR brand in the Midwest with over 130 restaurants. For more information visit tuckersfarm.bm .

