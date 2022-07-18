Blitz Motors announcing a strategic deal to sell 400 smart e-mopeds to its franchisee in South Africa

Blitz Motors is strengthening its presence in South Africa and has reported a substantial deal estimated at an accumulative US$4 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blitz Motors (TASE: BLTZ) the largest manufacturer of smart e-mopeds in Israel, has signed orders with South Africa's AKATA Energy committing it to purchase 400 Blitz 3000x model smart e-mopeds, over a period of 24 months from July 2022.

In accordance with the order, the amount of motor scooter purchases is for US$ 1 million and this does not include the purchase of batteries, which will be provided on Battery as a Service model leasing terms.

Accordingly, in line with the experience of the company management and taking into account the terms of leasing the batteries, as per the instructions of the order, the accumulated amount of the order, which includes the cost of buying the motor scooters, as well as the other services, is estimated at about US$4 million.).

Blitz CEO Raphael Moszynski said, "Following efforts to expand our geographical footprint and after we have consolidated our deployment in Europe, I am delighted to report a substantial deal in a new territory - South Africa. The deal is a result of intensive work with AKATA Energy which generated successful local pilot projects with large potential customers and following this, we are starting with our first consignments to the southern hemisphere.

In recent months, the management and I have worked to strengthen our relationship with the South African franchisee, in order to implement the substantial deal that we are reporting today. Discussions included the development of marketing, business and commercial models, initiating joint meetings in South Africa with the franchisee, for potential customers in the country.

The electric vehicle market in South Africa is in its infancy which makes this deal particularly strategic.I believe in the potential contained in the continent and I am sure that the partnership with AKATA Energy in South Africa is our gateway to the entire continent.

We have found in AKATA Energy, a partner with a very experienced management that has been impressed by our technology and business model and together we will continue to work to distribute our smart e-mopeds and expand our joint activities. Choosing Blitz, especially in a new territory demonstrates an additional vote of confidence in our business model, the quality of our e-mopeds, batteries and in particular the package of services and information that cannot be compared to anything else in the field for the customers, in which Blitz specializes."

AKATA Holdings CEO Alwyn Steenkamp said, "The reported deal represents a significant milestone in South Africa's green transport journey. The collaboration with Blitz will allow us to provide not only to South Africa but also the entire African continent, the latest technology in the field of last mile logistics."

About AKATA ENERGY

AKATA ENERGY is committed to create sustainable solutions for a fossil-free future in all matters related to urban logistics. In order to achieve sustainable growth and a shift to clean, green energy in the field of transportation, AKATA strives to start by solving the core problems. To do this, the company has targeted as a main need, electric vehicles at affordable prices and with accessible and flexible charging solutions. The collaboration with Blitz is a significant milestone in the overall solution to which the company is striving for.

AKATA ENERGY adopted at its inception the vision of "We Own Energy," which represents a multi-faceted approach directed at all the ecological systems of the electric vehicle. AKATA ENERGY is engaged in mining the required metals, producing batteries, and the other essential components, supplying the vehicles, and providing cost-effective charging solutions. All of these allow AKATA to help cut the costs and speed up the shift from combustible engines to green electric transport.

About Blitz:

Blitz develops cost-effective, fast and sustainable smart electric mopeds. The company was founded in 2012 by CEO Raphael Moszynski. The company's development team includes the best engineers who have graduated from elite Israeli army intelligence units.

Blitz has developed a means of transport for the commercial market that is lighter, cleaner and more cost-effective. The company provides customers with a full range of last mile services, including support, operations, insurance, maintenance, repairs and 24/7 services for the scooters, backed up by data monitoring and gathering, which alerts the company to problems that are developing, before the consumer encounters them. This allows them to be solved without harming the customer's operational efficiency. The company's customers include Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Sushi Shop, Gorillas as well as many delivery services, government and local authorities, and more. The technology developed by the company allows drivers to enjoy fast, continuous and long-range journeys, while fully monitoring and restricting speeds and harmful behavior as required.

