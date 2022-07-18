5WPR Announces Expansion of Natural and Clean Beauty Practice with Natural Hair Specialty Team

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion their natural and clean beauty PR practice with a specialty natural haircare team. Clean beauty is expected to generate nearly $25 billion by 2025, and the agency has seen an increase in interest from prospective clients looking to amplify their communications efforts.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

"After years of working in the clean beauty space, we've recognized the benefit of a dedicated natural and clean haircare specialty team," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our beauty practice possesses invaluable knowledge in creating robust media campaigns around clean beauty that leads to lasting results, and we look forward to amplifying clean and natural haircare brands in a new way."

5WPR excels in the clean beauty category, launching innovative, purpose-driven brands to the U.S. market that focus not only on natural ingredients, but also cruelty-free practices, as well as sustainable and low-waste packaging. Through strategic media and influencer programming, 5WPR has achieved tremendous success for client partners inclusive of amplifying brand awareness, cementing retail relationships via impactful brand and product coverage, increasing social engagement, and launching viral TikTok campaigns, ultimately impacting full-funnel visibility and conversion.

5W's Beauty PR division is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media. Partners receive maximum exposure through implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

*SOURCE: CEW

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations