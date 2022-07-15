Royal House Partners Makes New Investment in Schuler Enterprises to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Oklahoma

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Schuler Plumbing based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to their family of businesses.

CPS Capital logo (CNW Group/CPS Management Corp.) (PRNewswire)

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. The addition of Schuler allows Royal House Partners to further expand its footprint which marks our fifth acquisition in Oklahoma in the last ten months.

Schuler's service team consists of twelve experienced, licensed journeymen plumbers and licensed apprentice plumbers. In addition to caring for Schuler's loyal residential customers, the company also routinely serves some 50+ area restaurants that rely on Schuler for immediate plumbing service attention. Schuler also meets the needs of many multi-family residences, condominiums, retirement centers, and hotels throughout Oklahoma City.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes, "We are super excited to welcome the Schuler team. Russell and Vicki Thorp have carried on the Schuler legacy and further built it to one of the most reputable plumbing operations in Oklahoma."

Russell Thorp, Owner, notes, "Since 1978, our slogan 'Trusted name. Proven reputation.' has been recognized as Schuler's hallmark throughout Oklahoma City and the surrounding cities. As we have advanced the legacy passed to us by the company founder, the business has experienced ongoing exponential growth for the past twelve years. Our desire in partnering with RHP is that Schuler will continue to be a leading service provider in the greater metropolitan area."

Terry Sorrells, Regional Vice President Oklahoma, notes, "We are excited to add Schuler Plumbing to our home services family. This addition will strengthen our plumbing division and give us a stronger reach in Oklahoma City Metro area."

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams paul@royalhousepartners.com . For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPS Management Corp.