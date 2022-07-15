Clearlake Capital Group Announces Senior Promotions and New Additions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies, today announced several senior executive promotions and new additions to the Clearlake team.

Senior leadership promotions at Clearlake include Arta Tabaee to Partner & Managing Director, Paul Huber to Managing Director, Nate Mejías to Principal, and Sean Courtney, Dilshat Erkin, Ben Kruger and Emily Mullins to Senior Vice Presidents.

"The tremendous growth of the firm, as well as the recent closing of our $14.1 billion flagship fund, would not have been possible without the support of our exceptional Clearlake team, and we're honored to recognize these outstanding individuals," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We're also proud to be a leading supporter of diversity in private equity, and we're committed to providing more opportunities at the firm and within the industry at large for diverse candidates."

"In the midst of navigating uncharted territory over the last two years, our team successfully executed a record number of transactions, including some of the largest and most innovative deals of the year," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We thank everyone for their ongoing support, and congratulate our team members on their well-deserved promotions."

Clearlake recently announced the closing of Clearlake Capital Partners VII with more than $14.1 billion in commitments. Since January 2021, Clearlake has raised more than $25 billion in capital.

Arta Tabaee, Partner & Managing Director, joined Clearlake in 2010, and focuses on the firm's efforts in the industrial and consumer sectors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including BakeMark, the Better for You companies, Concert Golf, FullBeauty Brands, IPG, Mold-Rite, Pretium, Team Technologies, and Wellness Pet Company.

Paul Huber, Managing Director, joined Clearlake in 2015 and supports several of the firm's software & technology platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Cornerstone OnDemand, FinThrive, Precisely, Quest Software and symplr.

Nate Mejías, Principal, joined Clearlake in 2014 and supports several of the firm's industrial, technology and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Alkegen, Dodge Construction Network, FloWorks, Springs Window Fashions and Wellness Pet Company.

Sean Courtney, Senior Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2015 and supports several of the firm's software & technology and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including BakeMark, Confluence, Perforce, symplr, Victory Live and Vive Collective.

Dilshat Erkin, Senior Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2014 and supports several of the firm's industrial, software & technology, and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Concert Golf, EagleView, IPG, IXS, Mold-Rite, Pretium, RSA and Wheel Pros.

Ben Kruger, Senior Vice President, joined Clearlake in 2016 and supports several of the firm's industrial, software & technology, and consumer platforms. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of several Clearlake portfolio companies, including Constant Contact, Newfold Digital, PrimeSource and Team Technologies.

Emily Mullins, Senior Vice President, Client Services, joined Clearlake in 2017 and is responsible for coordinating and overseeing Clearlake's financial reporting of private fund and portfolio investment performance to investors by managing workstreams across various internal functional groups to provide data and analytics related to Clearlake, its funds and its portfolio companies. Ms. Mullins is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Massachusetts (inactive) and is a CFA Charterholder.

In addition, senior leadership promotions at WhiteStar Asset Management, LLC ("WhiteStar), the CLO, structured products, and broadly syndicated credit arm of Clearlake, include Michael Dixon to Director and a member of the Investment Committee, and Preston Wallace, Kyle Segarra and Alex Rodgers to Directors. WhiteStar also added Katharine Rutherford as Executive Director, Origination and Capital Markets. Prior to joining WhiteStar, she was an Executive Director in Leveraged Finance Syndicate, at J.P. Morgan Securities, where she led the capital markets execution of leveraged loan and bond transactions for acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, refinancings, repricings and dividend recapitalizations.

Clearlake also announced the following new additions to Clearlake :

Neeka Choobineh, Senior Associate, joined Clearlake in 2021. Prior to joining Clearlake, she was a Private Equity Associate at Warburg Pincus, where she focused on healthcare and healthcare IT investments. Previously, Ms. Choobineh was an Investment Banking Associate in the Global Industrials Group at Barclays.

Josh Kim, Senior Associate, joined Clearlake in 2021. Prior to joining Clearlake, he was a Private Equity Associate at GI Partners, where he focused on investments in the software sector. Prior to that, Mr. Kim was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Technology M&A Group at Lazard.

Alvaro Rodrigo, Senior Associate, joined Clearlake in 2022. Prior to joining Clearlake, he was an investment professional at Sixth Street, where he focused on special situation and infrastructure investments in North America and Europe. Prior to that, Mr. Rodrigo was an investment banker at J.P. Morgan in New York and London.

Serine Novshadian, Vice President, Finance, joined Clearlake in 2021. Prior to joining Clearlake, she was the Corporate Controller at Saban Capital Group, a private investment firm. Prior to that, she was a Corporate Assistant Vice President at Oaktree Capital Group in their corporate accounting department and a Senior Auditor at Deloitte. Ms. Novshadian is responsible for various firm accounting, reporting, and operational functions of the Clearlake general partners and managers.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has more than $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

