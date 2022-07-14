Tim Mulligan Joins XSET as the Head of Sales

Former 100 Thieves executive focused on profitability across their apparel, content creators and esports teams as XSET celebrates its 2nd anniversary

BOSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced the new hire of sales expert, Tim Mulligan, to their team as XSET's new Head of Sales.

Tim Mulligan (PRNewswire)

Mulligan is joining XSET with a plan to develop forecasts and strategies to achieve sales at price levels to ensure profitability across their apparel, content creators, and esports teams, including its VALORANT team who was recently crowned North American champions beating FaZe Clan and OpTic at the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Grand Final. XSET has curated a platform that is the perfect combination of esports and cultural content for everyone to enjoy on a global scale.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join XSET as this is a huge opportunity to work with one of the best up-and-coming lifestyle/esports organizations in the world!" said Tim Mulligan. "I joined XSET, specifically, to have the opportunity to work with one of the most exciting lifestyle/gaming companies that truly is shaping and redefining pop culture -- which is focusing on inclusion, equality, creative expression, and cultural diversity. XSET is at the forefront of elevating that messaging."

With over two decades of experience in the lifestyle and gaming industry, Mulligan comes from 100 Thieves where he was the Head of Strategic Accounts. At 100 Thieves Mulligan led the charge in securing long and short-term partnerships for the esports teams and content creators. He secured their first gaming apparel collection with Halo: Infinite, created a campaign with Vistaprint focused on helping small businesses rebrand at the peak of the pandemic, and has worked on partnerships with celebrities like Channing Tatum. Mulligan has a vast amount of experience in PR, marketing, and sales that will help to elevate XSET as they continue to grow their organization as the leading lifestyle and gaming brand.

"Since starting XSET two years ago, we have been putting business decisions into play to help further the growth of the XSET brand." Said Clinton Sparks, Co-Founder and CBDO of XSET. "We are on a mission to build a culturally inclusive and diverse community and are bringing like minded people to our team to help build on that mission. Tim's presence and experience in the gaming world is important to the development of XSET and we are excited to bring on such a valuable player."

"XSET is growing and reaching completely new heights coming into its second year," said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe. "With brand growth, comes team growth. We are excited for Tim to join our team and bring his ability to create profitable growth to help our development as a brand that is breaking down barriers in the esports industry."

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, and professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

XSET (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XSET