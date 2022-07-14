ID.me Appoints Terry Neal as Chief Communications Officer

Former Washington Post Journalist to Advance ID.me Efforts to Expand Access, Protect Privacy and Streamline Customer Experience

MCLEAN, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network, today announced the appointment of Terry Neal as Chief Communications Officer. Mr. Neal brings deep communications experience and expertise, including as a Washington Post reporter and editor, to ID.me. He will oversee ID.me's corporate communications strategy to further advance company efforts to increase access, protect privacy and streamline the customer experience.

"Terry Neal is an elite communications leader. He will play a critical role - ensuring the public understands ID.me's mission while deepening ID.me's engagement with a diverse group of stakeholders regarding new and existing initiatives tied to accessibility, privacy, and customer experience," said Blake Hall, co-founder and CEO of ID.me. "We are very proud of our work to advance equity by making identity verification work better for historically underserved communities, and Terry will shine a light on those efforts."

Neal was previously an Executive Vice President and Managing Director in the Corporate Affairs Practice at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a global communications agency. Prior to that, he worked as a Senior Communications Consultant at Fannie Mae and in senior communications positions at a number of technology companies. Neal also has previous media experience including twelve years at the Washington Post and early in his career at two local Florida newspapers.

"ID.me represents the future of identity verification," said Neal. "ID.me is a forward-thinking company that is committed to opening doors that have been previously closed to many underserved communities. ID.me is truly committed to its mission of 'No Identity Left Behind' and I am looking forward to telling that story to the American people."

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me 's Identity Gateway also maintains a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

