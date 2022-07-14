ICF Completes Acquisition of SemanticBits

FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of SemanticBits, a premier partner to U.S. federal health agencies for mission-critical digital modernization solutions. The company announced its intent to acquire SemanticBits last month.

ICF plans to provide updated financial guidance for full-year 2022, which will include the expected contribution from the acquisition when the company issues its second quarter results in early August.

Founded in 2005, SemanticBits provides a full suite of scalable digital modernization services using cloud and open-source frameworks, including end-to-end agile at-scale development capabilities, cloud-native solutions, data analytics and human-centered design.

Their 450-person team of technologists and practitioners bring a history of demonstrated success with large federal health IT projects and expertise across 30 technology platforms. Their track record of excellent customer-centric delivery and fully agile approach complements ICF's deep federal health domain expertise and expanding digital modernization capabilities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

