FedLearn Launches AI-Powered Platform that Personalizes Learning Transforms Learning for Federal Government and Contractor Organizations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market, online training provider with content specialized and contextualized to meet mission requirements of federal government agencies—particularly those in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community—and the government contractor organizations supporting them, today transitioned to an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that customizes learning experiences in real time.

The platform's predictive algorithms track learner behaviors to adapt and tailor content to reveal the most relevant materials to meet specific professional interests and areas for skill development.

In addition to this capability, FedLearn now offers:

Real-time learner assessment: Ability to predict to a 90%+ confidence level if a learner is absorbing content (or not). The AI also provides additional learner engagement and outcome metrics via a user-friendly dashboard.

Clearinghouse of defense and intelligence content : Access to a growing repository of hundreds of publicly available DoD and Intelligence Community materials (e.g., joint publications, reports, books, videos)

Personalized learner experience : Recommendations for additional content available on the platform to review based on individual learner areas of interest

Social learning: Peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and increased learner engagement through social networking

Micro-learning: Division of content into "bite-sized" modules to provide learner access to the exact pieces or sections of interest (e.g., the specific two minutes of a 60-minute video)

"FedLearn is disrupting the traditional approach to learning and development in federal government and government contractor organizations," said J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. "Learners can now control how, where, when and what they learn—improving engagement and retention of subject matter while reducing the time required to gain new knowledge or skills in support of mission success."

The entire FedLearn course catalog of online, self-paced courses is available on the new learning experience platform. FedLearn will also continue to offer virtual, instructor-led learning opportunities on subjects of critical importance to the mission requirements and business goals of customers.

To learn more about FedLearn and its AI-enabled capabilities, visit fedlearn.com.

About FedLearn

FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer the first artificial intelligence-enabled, online learning platform with specialized and contextualized content directly supporting government mission areas. Our solution combines the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

