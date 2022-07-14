emocha Health Sweeps Awards at NCQA and HL7's Digital Quality Summit Shark Tank Competition

BALTIMORE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- emocha Health swept the awards at Tuesday's inaugural Digital Quality Summit Shark Tank event hosted by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and Health Level Seven Int. (HL7). emocha won the "Game Changer" award recognizing exceptional innovation, and the "Best in Show" award recognizing the audience favorite. The contest judges included more than 70 healthcare leaders across the government and private sectors.

emocha Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/emocha Health) (PRNewswire)

Amy Cummings, MBA, MSN, RN, emocha's senior vice president of business development and client success, delivered a pitch that conveyed emocha's ability to help health plans improve clinical and pharmacy metrics and engage members. Amy's pitch personalized emocha's mission by highlighting one of emocha's littlest patients, Elajah. She detailed how emocha helped 8-year-old Elajah manage her asthma with better habits. Through daily one-on-one, human-to-human engagements with her emocha nurse and health coach, Elajah was able to perfect her inhaler technique with a 79% medication adherence rate—up to 49% better than the national average.

"Our passionate team is incredibly motivated by the patient success stories we hear and see every day," said Sebastian Seiguer, CEO of emocha Health. "NCQA's quality standards for medication adherence have the potential to promote the correct and consistent taking of medication and truly change healthcare in the coming years, so these honors are welcome acknowledgment. "

As reflected by these awards, emocha provides an innovative and valuable solution that's building a world where taking all of your medication is a cultural norm, and the deadly consequences of nonadherence are history.

About emocha Health

emocha Health is a 360° model of care that improves medication adherence through personalized video coaching. The platform is used by health plans, public health departments, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations across the globe to improve metrics and outcomes for patients with diabetes, tuberculosis, opioid use disorder, asthma, hepatitis C, and other chronic and infectious conditions. Learn more at www.emocha.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE emocha Health