Credit One Stadium Continues 2022 Concert Series with Incredible Lineup

World-renowned musical acts headline performances in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a leading financial services company, continues a star-studded lineup of major musical acts and performances at Credit One Stadium throughout the summer and fall.

The 2022 concert series represents the first of many public events on deck at the recently renovated Credit One Stadium, which opened to the public in April during the Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament.

The two-year renovation of Credit One Stadium included the addition of 16 state-of-the-art suites, a 75,000-square foot Stage House and lounge, expanded spectator capacity from 7,000 to 11,000 seats, and upgrades to amenities throughout the complex.

Credit One Stadium has already hosted major musical acts including Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert, The Lumineers, Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthews Band.

Upcoming shows in the 2022 concert series include:

July 14 : Dierks Bentley : Beers On Me Tour

July 23 : Thomas Rhett : Bring The Bar To You Tour

August 23 : Santana: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

August 30 : The Black Keys: The Dropout Boogie Tour

September 2 : Sam Hunt : Special Guests Ryan Hurd & Lily Rose

September 11 : OneRepublic + NEEDTOBREATHE: Never Ending Summer Tour

September 13 : Elton John

October 16 : Shawn Mendes Wonder : The World Tour

"Music is a universal language that brings people together to celebrate what they love," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "The top-tier acts choosing to perform at Credit One Stadium are proof of the quality of accommodations that our venue offers."

For more information about the Credit One Stadium concert series, visit CreditOneStadium.com/events/.

