Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Promo Deal With Vernon Davis, Super Bowl Champion and Two-Time Pro Bowler

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with Vernon Davis, through their partnership with The Reiman Agency. Davis is a former Super Bowl Champion and two-time Pro-Bowl selection. He was a tight end, and played for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos (where he would go on to win the Super Bowl) and the Washington Redskins. Davis retired from the NFL in 2020. In 2021 he was the announcer for the ESPYS Awards, which recognize individual and team athletic achievements and sports related performance. Currently, Davis makes cameo appearances in film and television and stays active on social media. He boasts 1M followers on Instagram alone.

Vernon Davis (PRNewswire)

"Vernon is a generational talent, and it has been a pleasure to work with himself and his best-in-class representatives on what I anticipate as the first of many partnerships we cut together." said Alden Reiman, CEO of The Reiman Agency.

"Vernon is one of several NFL stars we have worked with recently" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "We are very excited to see a continuous deal flow with some of the largest brands and talent imaginable."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.