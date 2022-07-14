Caesars Palace Las Vegas to Debut New Dining Concept, Stanton Social Prime, With Tao Group Hospitality and Chef Chris Santos

A spin-off of the iconic Stanton Social, a past NYC Lower East Side staple, Stanton Social Prime will join high-profile list of celebrity chef-led restaurants at the Las Vegas Strip Resort

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment and Tao Group Hospitality will introduce a new dining concept at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime, from Chef Chris Santos. Stanton Social Prime is set to open this winter and will be located adjacent to OMNIA Nightclub, Tao Group's mega club at the resort. Stanton Social Prime is hiring for management positions, and candidates may apply online at caesars.com/careers.

"Chef Chris Santos continues to redefine the dining scene with his creative cuisine and innovative dishes," said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "We are eager to continue our partnership with Tao Group Hospitality and welcome Stanton Social Prime to our culinary empire at Caesars Palace."

This new concept will feature iconic menu items from the original Stanton Social restaurant in New York's Lower East Side, which marked Santos' first restaurant project and was known for its spectacular sharable dishes featuring prime meats.

"We are thrilled to build on our existing relationship with Caesars Entertainment while delivering another Tao Hospitality Group dining destination from Chef Chris Santos to Las Vegas," said Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality.

"Caesars Palace boasts incredible restaurant offerings, and we are looking forward to adding Stanton Social Prime to its culinary collection," said Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer of Tao Group Hospitality.

Stanton Social Prime joins several impressive epicurean destinations at Caesars Palace including Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Nobu Restaurant & Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and more.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates more than 60 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Yauatcha, Cathédrale, Ling Ling, Wet Republic, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE), a leader in live experiences.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (set to open in 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2022), Stanton Social Prime (set to open in 2023) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

