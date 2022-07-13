Natural Grocers® Invites the Sioux Falls Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on July 27, 2022

Customers will enjoy a friendly grocery shopping experience with healthy resources, 100% organic produce and an array of natural food and products at Always Affordable PricesSM

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening of its Sioux Falls, SD store on Wednesday, July 27th, with doors opening at 8:30 AM. Located in a vibrant retail area at 2601 S. Louise Ave., Suite 300, this will be Natural Grocers' first location in South Dakota. The community and Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will celebrate the Grand Opening with discounts, gift card giveaways, prize sweepstakes, and more.

"Natural Grocers is thrilled to expand our family-run stores to the folks in South Dakota. When searching for new markets, we always look for areas in which we can serve the existing community with our Always AffordableSM pricing on the best organic and natural products available. With its beautiful natural landscape, abundant outdoor activities and a vibrant cultural and food scene, Sioux Falls is a great fit for the first Natural Grocers store in South Dakota," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We're excited to meet the community and offer an engaging, friendly shopping experience with our world-class customer service."

Grand Opening Event – Giveaways and Discounts

The Natural Grocers family invites Sioux Falls community members and media to join the July 27th Grand Opening events and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience stand out from conventional grocery stores. Grand Opening events & discounts include:

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers: The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [i]

Prize Wheel : Customers are invited to spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel for a chance to win fun prizes. [ii]

Grand Opening Sweepstakes : From July 27 – August 10 , customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. [iii] : From, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, aNatural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts in every department from July 27 – August 26 . [iv] Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts in every department from July 27 – Aug 31 {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing [vii] on all free-range eggs, ( $1.99 /dozen) organic avocados (.99¢ each) and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Canned Beans (.99¢ each).



"NOT YOUR AVERAGE GROCERY STORE"

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the Sioux Falls community a unique, family-feel grocery shopping experience with its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets, high product standards and sustainable building practices.

Sioux Falls area residents and visitors will have access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at Always Affordable Prices. Natural Grocers prioritizes humanely raised and sustainably sourced meats produced without antibiotics.

Supported by its good4u Crew, the store will feature a contemporary layout with a modern and efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. Natural Grocers, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has repurposed the existing space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as ecologically sensitive building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Knowledge, access and affordability are values Natural Grocers prioritizes at each of their locations to improve the health and wellness of the surrounding communities.

Free Nutrition Education: Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free , one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Sioux Falls customers will be able to Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions.customers will be able to book a free session in person, via phone or video. The store will also provide a community room for in-person classes and guest speaker events.

Food Security: Natural Grocers will be partnering with South Dakota . The store will be donating five cents per shopping trip each time a customer brings their own bags and will pursue additional food security support once the store is up and running. Natural Grocers will be partnering with Feeding South Dakota , a hunger relief organization dedicated to hunger-free. The store will be donatingper shopping trip each time a customer brings their own bags and will pursue additional food security support once the store is up and running.

Download the Natural Grocers Sioux Falls Grand Opening media kit.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the opening of the Sioux Falls stores, the Company, founded in 1955, will have 163 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

