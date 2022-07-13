The Best CRM Software Identified by SoftwareReviews' Data to Increase Customer Loyalty This Year

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Customer Relationship Management Data Quadrant. Nine providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Gold Medalists.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market has undergone explosive growth over the past five years as organizations seek to grow their capabilities and deliver a united customer experience across marketing, sales, and customer service.

"Organizations are looking for CRM applications that integrate across the enterprise, are easy to use, provide automation, facilitate workflow management, allow for data-driven insights, and utilize artificial intelligence to capitalize on opportunities," says Lisa Highfield, Research Director, Enterprise Applications, at SoftwareReviews. "CRM software is an increasingly essential tool for product, sales, and marketing leaders in 2022. These platforms are the workhorses that centralize customer data and manage the customer experience."

SoftwareReviews has collected and verified survey data from 2,707 end-user reviews to identify the top Enterprise and Midmarket CRM software providers for 2022. These providers received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Customer Relationship Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Customer Relationship Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

CRM software enables an organization to manage the complete customer lifecycle, capturing, integrating, and analyzing data across all customer touchpoints. The best CRM software suites allow organizations to increase customer loyalty and improve marketing effectiveness and sales productivity.

"Going forward, as organizations adopt and integrate with other sales tools and capabilities including AI, live chat, and omnichannel service delivery, it is important to choose not just the product, but the partner that can grow with your business needs" adds Highfield.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

