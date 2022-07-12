EPM Introduces NEW! Business Development Team

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) continues to evolve with the announcement of bringing on a new business development team.

"Our new Business Development department, staffed by an incredible team of 6 seasoned professionals, is the first "win" in my growth strategy for EPM. Both Retail and Wholesale Sales teams will benefit from the talents of this team. Growth in Sales will have a ripple effect on our entire company. We are excited for more great things to come as EPM is just getting started!" expressed EPM's Chief Growth Officer, Laura Brandao.

The team will be led by 25-year industry veteran, Jesse Vazquez. Vazquez has extensive experience in staffing and recruiting as well as agency, RPO and corporate environments. He has held various roles in recruiting from individual contributor to leadership & management positions.

"We wanted to find the right fit and culture for us as a cohesive team so that we can continue to bring value and build something great for the industry," said Vazquez.

Vazquez is well-versed in recruiting for multiple disciplines but has a large emphasis, specifically, in financial services. He holds a Bachelor's of Science in Print Management from Pittsburg State University.

Vazquez will be leading the dynamic crew who will include a list of five strong and effective industry heavy hitters. EPM proudly welcomes:

Melanie Godwin has experience with holding positions in sales, customer service, operations support as well as leadership. Recently, Godwin transitioned into recruiting within the mortgage industry and is excited to continue that journey.

Daniel Goncalo is a 20-year Navy veteran who feels extremely fortunate and privileged to have had the opportunity to coach young men and women and help guide them throughout their career in the Navy. He realized very early on that helping people was his true passion. Goncalo's goal is to assist as many top-producing mortgage professionals as he can in making the decision that will forever change their lives.

John Slater comes to the team with 8 year's experience in the mortgage industry. He is responsible for finding quality candidates for the Wholesale Sales and Ops as well as talent within technology, Marketing, and financial spaces. He graduated with a Master's in Business Administration from Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Susan Trejo is no stranger to the industry as she has over 15 years of mortgage sales recruiting experience. Her focus is specifically with wholesale sales and operations. She enjoys working to grow an organization with the best talent. Trejo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science & Government and a Masters in Business Administration from Our Lady of the Lake University.

Lisa Wilson has a proven 10-year track record of success locating, identifying, and closing top candidate talent, with a special emphasis on hard-to-fill positions. She considers herself as a full life cycle recruiting professional with commitment to client service and creative recruitment. Wilson has the exceptional ability to understand business needs and build rapport with hiring managers. Wilson holds a bachelor's in psychology from Oklahoma Christian University.

"Growth is an essential part of business and at EPM we aspire to become atleast 1% better every day." Said CEO and President, Eddy Perez, CMB. "We are looking forward to seeing this team catapult our organization to the next level in finding the talent we need to experience continued success."

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 50 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

