Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 27. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2022

Year-to-

Date 2022















Commercial Airplanes Programs













737 103



189





747 2



3





767 7



12





777 9



12





787 —



—

Total 121



216

















Defense, Space & Security Programs













AH-64 Apache (New) 6



13





AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 13



28





CH-47 Chinook (New) 5



9





CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1



4





F-15 Models 4



5





F/A-18 Models 4



8





KC-46 Tanker 4



8





P-8 Models 3



6









Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)

Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

