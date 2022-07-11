US Senate Federal Credit Union Share Certificate Rates Hit New 2022 High -- 5-year Certificate at 2.28% APY*

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) made big moves with increases on almost every Share Certificate tier level. The biggest increase was to the 5-Year Certificate with a whopping jump of 1.2 basis points sending the rate soaring to 2.28% APY*. These rate moves by the Credit Union catapulted USSFCU to having rates 40% higher than the national average.

2.28% APY* – 5-Year Certificate /IRA/ROTH

2.02% APY* – 4-Year Certificate /IRA/ROTH

1.77% APY* – 3-Year Certificate /IRA/ROTH

1.51% APY* – 2-Year Certificate /IRA/ROTH

1.26% APY* – 1-Year Certificate /IRA/ROTH

A similar increase was made on the Bump Certificate, which saw the biggest jump on the 5-Year with another 1.2 basis points increase, launching the 5-Year Bump Certificate ($60k+) to 2.17% APY. With rates consistently on the rise, this may be the best option to lock in now and bump up once the rates peak.

2.17% APY* – 5-Year Bump Certificate/IRA/ROTH

1.92 % APY* – 4-Year Bump Certificate/IRA/ROTH

1.66% APY* – 3-Year Bump Certificate/IRA/ROTH

Increases were also made to all Money Market tier levels. Click here to see all tiers levels and to view all USSFCU rates.

What is a Share Certificate?

A share Certificate is a credit union's version of a certificate of deposit or CD. Certificates typically have much higher yields than savings or money market account, but they require an investment timeframe anywhere from a matter of months to years. Certificates are also seen as a safer way to invest than the stock marketing since you can never lose you initial investment and you lock your rate for a period of time.** Much like a bank's CD, a share certificate is federally insured up to $250,000 by the NCUA. Now that you know what a share certificate is, here is a great article with investment strategies for share certificates and CDs.

About USSFCU

Established in 1935 and headquartered in Alexandria, USSFCU is a $1.4 billion financial institution serving over 45,000 members around the world. A Best of Bauer financial institution for the past 25 years, USSFCU has a track record of stability, security and service. Offering rates 40% higher than the national average, USSFCU is committed to giving back to its members.***

USSFCU membership is open through a contribution to the US Capitol Historical Society (USCHS) or by joining the American Consumer Council – Virginia Chapter (VACC). Membership is also open to employees of The United States Senate, The United States Supreme Court, The Government Accountability Office, US Capitol Police and over 100 additional Select Employer Groups. Learn more at ussfcu.org/joinus

*APY=Annual Percentage Yield. Yield and Dividend rates as of July 1, 2022 and subject to change. APY shown for Share and Bump Certificates based on $60k+ & Jumbo tier levels. Early withdrawal penalties may apply. See Fee Schedule for more details. https://www.ussfcu.org/resources/fee-schedule/transactional-fees-charges.html

** Must maintain a certain level of account activity in order to avoid dormancy and possible escheatment of funds. Early withdrawal penalties may apply.

***Data source (07/07/2022): DepositAccounts.com https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/united-states-senate-cu.html#rates

Membership eligibility required. Federally insured by NCUA.

