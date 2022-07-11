Oramed to Present at the Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that it will present an in-person company overview and share the Company's latest updates at the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts from August 8-11, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel, 510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts

The presentation will be webcasted. The link to view the presentation will be uploaded to the Oramed website (www.oramed.com) 48 hours before the event and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 studies and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule.

