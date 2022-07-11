Moxo and Kasisto Partner To Strengthen Client Interactions In Financial Services

Kasisto's digital banking assistant to be integrated within Moxo's OneStop Interaction Client Hub

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo, the industry's leading client interaction workflow solution, today announced a partnership with Kasisto , creators of KAI , the leading financial services digital experience platform, to offer digital assistant capabilities within Moxo's OneStop Client Interaction Hub.

Moxo (PRNewswire)

The integration will allow financial institutions to streamline client interactions across various client segments and use cases. KAI handles initial product and service inquiries via intelligent digital assistants and escalates any conversations requiring high-touch human interaction to knowledge workers at the bank or financial institution to handle via Moxo. The joint offering helps reduce the cost of customer service and increases the productivity of bank staff.

"The customer service experience has never been more important to the clients of financial institutions than it is today," said Zor Gorelov, co-founder and CEO at Kasisto. "From consumer banking to business banking to investment management, today's financial clients expect to engage digitally, efficiently, and at just the right moment. Our partnership and integration with Moxo will allow front-line bankers and relationship managers at financial institutions to focus on the highest-value tasks and conversations, while ensuring their clients enjoy engaging digital experiences."

Kasisto's digital assistants, powered by the KAI conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform, are the first digital banking assistants to be integrated within Moxo. The combined services provide an end-to-end client interaction solution for financial services. Embedded within Moxo's Live Chat module and connected to the financial services ecosystem, KAI will handle the first level of client questions that do not need to be answered by a human. When more complex questions can't be answered by KAI, the digital banking assistant will escalate the conversation to a live service representative within Moxo's Live Chat Module in real time.

"We are excited to partner with Kasisto to further deliver seamless interactions and experiences that clients and consumers expect in today's digital-first world," said Subrah Iyar, co-founder and CEO at Moxo. "Together, Moxo and Kasisto will provide our joint clients with a competitive advantage within the financial services industry by ensuring personalized and engaging experiences across client segments."

The companies plan to expand the partnership to include additional use cases and interaction modules over the next several months. Jointly, Moxo and Kasisto will further enhance modern client interaction capabilities to help financial institutions deliver industry-leading client interactions and deepen their client relationships.

To learn more about Moxo, visit https://www.moxo.com/ . To learn more about Kasisto, visit https://kasisto.com/ .

About Moxo

Modernize your client interaction management with Moxo.

Today's client engagement activities are stuck in the chaos of fragmented silos — requiring significant manual intervention. Moxo provides a OneStop Client Hub for managing client interactions through modern digital automation. Businesses can streamline deadline-driven client interactions, including account onboarding, account servicing, exception handling.

Moxo powers client interaction workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and more.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, and Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Fairwinds and Excite – and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record in driving business growth and improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest conversational AI portfolio in the financial industry and is tightly integrated into the fintech ecosystem through partnerships with proven technology providers such as FIS, NCR, Q2 and others. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Katie Butler

moxo@walkersands.com

(614) 507-5512

Kasisto (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moxo