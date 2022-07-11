More than 200 Higher Education Institutions, K-12 School Districts, Business and Government Organizations Expand Partnerships with Anthology

Clients continue to select Anthology technology to meet organization needs and drive better learning outcomes

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that more than 200 higher education institutions, K-12 school districts, and business and government organizations have deepened their partnerships with Anthology since the company merged with Blackboard last October. These clients had existing relationships with the business prior to its growth and selected new solutions, tools and services from Anthology's expanded product suite to create operational efficiencies and continue to improve experiences for students using technology.

"Just nine months after the merger, we've already seen the impact that our combined solutions can have not only on the full learner lifecycle, but also on the day-to-day lives of faculty and staff," said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "The holistic approach that's enabled by our technology is critical to the future of education, and we have the opportunity to help our clients get ahead of shifting learner needs as we look to shape that future together."

Key products impacting client success include Anthology Student, Anthology's learner-centric student information system that helps students stay on track while creating operational efficiency for institutions, and Blackboard Learn, the company's flagship learning management system designed to support the student experience while enabling pedagogical best practices for faculty.

"Anthology Student and Anthology Reach have made a tremendous impact on our ability to keep students on the path to graduation while also making life easier for our administrators by giving them access to critical workflows," said Julian Aiken, Vice President of Technology Services at ECPI University. "We see Anthology as a long-term partner because they understand our institution's mission and have the right technology to help us prepare to meet learner expectations in the future."

"The partnership between Youngstown State University and Anthology has continued to strengthen," said Jim Yukech, Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Youngstown State University. "The modern, student-centric design of Learn Ultra along with quickly certifying over 160 faculty positioned us to fast-track faculty adoption when we transitioned to primarily online learning during the Spring of 2020. Blackboard, now Anthology, was also the first of our technology partners to actively engage in the start-up of our workforce development program and we are embarking on a new strategic analytics project in the months ahead."

This news comes as education leaders from around the world converge at Anthology Together, the company's first combined user conference with Blackboard. Read more about how institutions like Post University and the University of Mindanao are advancing learning with Anthology.

