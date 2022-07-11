Innovid to Present at Upcoming July Investor Events on July 12, 2022

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced two upcoming investor events on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

10:00 a.m. E.T.- Innovid will participate in a panel discussion at 10:00am, hosted by Shweta Khajuria and Mark Mahaney of Evercore at the "Connected TV Market Demand and Supply Trends" virtual summit.

11:00 a.m. E.T.- Innovid will present a demo of InnovidXP's measurement solution and discussion on the future of measurement, hosted by Laura Martin of Needham & Company at the "Needham's Virtual AdTech and CTV Measurement" Conference.

For more information regarding these events please visit Innovid's events page here.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement and outcomes across linear, CTV and digital for some of the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and currency-grade measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release or related communications may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Innovid's future financial and business performance for the full-year 2022, attractiveness of Innovid's product offerings and platform and the value proposition of Innovid's products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Innovid's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in Innovid's Registration Statements and other SEC filings. Innovid cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Innovid does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

