BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes now PulteGroup Inc, recently invested in Sacramento, California's leading home services company, AtticMan Heating & Air Conditioning.

This latest acquisition now takes The Pulte Family's individual platforms from the East Coast to the Southwest and now to the West Coast.

"Mario Lopez, the Founder of AtticMan, isn't afraid of hard work and can be found in the trenches with his team when they need a helping hand. These "muddy boots" qualities attracted The Pulte Family to AtticMan," said Bill Pulte, CEO of Pulte Capital and Former Director of PulteGroup Inc.

"These qualities mirror the principles that PulteGroup Founder and Patriarch of The Pulte Family, William J. Pulte (1932-2018), used to build Pulte Homes now PulteGroup Inc. With such a great start already, we feel that AtticMan will have no problems implementing parts of The Pulte Plan that William J. Pulte created as playbook to running a successful business," said a spokesperson for The Pulte Family

"We are excited to be partnered with The Pulte Family. This partnership will take AtticMan to the next level and will offer a tremendous financial and learning opportunity for all of our employees. We are looking forward to continuing to provide the best service in Sacramento and expanding our business alongside The Pulte Family," said Mario Lopez, Founder of AtticMan Heating and Air Conditioning.

The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-business family members supported the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

