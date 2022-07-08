"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Sunday, July 17

TOKYO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls , currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). Special guest include Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa, the voice of Rukia Kuchiki. Tune in for all the exciting Brave Souls news. (PRNewswire)

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan, as MC. It also features an impressive display of talents from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa, the voice of Rukia Kuchiki.

There will be a variety of special corners with the latest in-game news and more so be sure to check out. In addition, there will be more information about the 7th anniversary 7 campaigns celebration and updates to improve the quality of gameplay.

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

(EN) https://youtu.be/nq0aZgrb6kI

(JP) https://youtu.be/UaitEyhumLU

Twitter Live:

(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers. Genre: 3D Action Release Date: July 23, 2015 Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

