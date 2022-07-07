Resecurity Expands California Footprint with New Silicon Beach Location

Cybersecurity company focused on data-driven and AI-powered threat detection solutions expands to the tech capital of Southern California

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a cybersecurity company providing managed threat detection and response, has opened a new office in Silicon Beach, an area known as the technology capital of Southern California. Resecurity becomes the first recognizable cybersecurity player in the area, making the local tech ecosystem more diverse and progressive.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

While Silicon Valley is known as the tech and startup hub throughout California, Silicon Beach is a rising ecosystem in this arena. Silicon Beach is home to an innovative collection of tech companies in Los Angeles (LA). The region has attracted an estimated 500 tech companies, ranging from startups, like Bird and Fair, to global policy think tanks and established tech giants like the RAND Corporation, SpaceX, Google and Facebook. By adding Resecurity, the largest enterprises of Southern California will receive reliable digital protection by having quick access to specialized cybersecurity solutions and services.

The company, originally started in Los Angeles, California, is expanding across critical markets with a strong focus on data-driven and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions designed to protect enterprises and consumers across the globe. The new office will accelerate product marketing, sales engineering and operations by attracting local talent of Southern California and will generate new jobs.

"We provide technology that empowers organizations to reimagine cybersecurity and protect what matters. By leveraging data science and cutting-edge AI in our solutions, our clients receive reliable ecosystem protection and actionable insights enabling them to detect and prevent data breaches," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Silicon Beach is the perfect location to stir up innovation and work alongside some of the best in the technology industry. We look forward to bringing cybersecurity expertise and innovation to this market."

Resecurity's product portfolio spans enterprise endpoint protection, cyber risk monitoring, threat intelligence, investigations and third-party risk management. Resecurity is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider, combining top-rated detection and response (EDR/XDR), next-generation anti-virus (NGAV), cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-enriched analysis of the identified malicious cyber activity.

Los Angeles is one of the most dynamic economies globally, with a fast-growing and immense high-tech industry, world-leading creative economy, tremendous strength in aerospace and advanced transportation, the nation's most extensive manufacturing base and international trade industry. Being the largest county by output, with its $960.25 billion GDP — Resecurity sees tremendous growth and market potential by having a meaningful footprint in a strategic location for business development.

"Due to the expansion, Resecurity has added new job offerings, including data scientists, cybersecurity engineers, threat intelligence analysts and vulnerability researchers. Additionally, the company is expanding local partnerships with academia to attract new talent, hire interns and generate new jobs in critical cybersecurity domains," said Gene Yoo, Resecurity, Inc. CEO.

The expansion comes after Resecurity was recently named one of the top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. Resecurity's clients include major Fortune 500 corporations with global footprint and law enforcement agencies. The company is also an official member of key industry organizations, including AFCEA, FS-ISAC, NDIA, SIA, InfraGard and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and Mexico (AmChamMX).

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

