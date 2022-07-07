ID.me Names David Kensick Chief Experience Officer

Kensick to focus on enhancing customer experience, easing navigation and streamlining of verification times

MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , Inc., the secure digital identity network, announced the appointment of David Kensick as Chief Experience Officer. In his new role, Kensick will focus on continuing to improve the customer experience for the over 90 million users of ID.me.

"With his experience managing the complexity of global flight operations for United Airlines, David has the ideal skill set to help ID.me continue to improve the video chat verification experience, ease navigation for users, and help enhance appointment features –so users spend even less time waiting in line," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO.

Kensick said, "It is critical that our customers who use ID.me – especially first-time users – have a positive time that flows as smoothly as possible. My background in the military and the airline industry will help ID.me identify friction points and smooth them out to deliver a safer and more convenient experience for the people we serve."

Kensick joined ID.me after working at United Airlines for over 20 years with an extensive operations background in process improvement, and predictive data analytics, most recently as Managing Director for United Airlines Global Operations Center, where he was responsible for the execution of over 4000 daily flights.

Kensick also served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years as an F-16 pilot and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In his role at ID.me, David will focus on maintaining low wait times as the network continues to grow and finding ways to make the experience even better for our users.

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me 's Identity Gateway also maintains a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

