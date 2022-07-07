Dell Technologies to Hold Investor Conference Call July 21 to Discuss its ESG Strategy

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET to discuss its Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG strategy. Speakers will include Vanice Hayes, chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer; Cassandra Garber, vice president of ESG; and Rob Williams, senior vice president of investor relations.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

