CRB Group chooses SIS for Digital Transformation via Microsoft Dynamics 365 & SIS Construct 365

DULUTH, Ga., July 7, 2022 -- SIS, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and leading implementer of ERP/CRM solutions for Contractors and Professional Service firms built on Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:

CRB has selected the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP/CRM platform, as well as the SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management solution, built for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The SIS cloud-based solution will help CRB continue its exponential growth and provide a flexible, robust, and connected system.

"CRB is excited to work with SIS as we advance the deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management Solution," said Sue Dreckman, CRB's Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "This will support our long-term growth plans and help us achieve a more robust business model."

Mark Kershteyn, Partner SIS, LLC comments, "It is with pleasure that we announce the agreement between CRB and SIS to digitally transform CRB's engineering, architecture, and construction teams utilizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 layered with SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management (PCM) solution. After a year-long analysis of platforms to support and transform the CRB business, it was clear that Dynamics 365, along with SIS industry knowledge and software, would propel CRB's ongoing business, as well as their growth strategies for decades to come."

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food and beverage industries. CRB's 1,800 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for clients, employees, and their communities. CRB is a privately held company with four decades of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution. www.crbgroup.com

About SIS

SIS has been successful in delivering ERP and CRM solutions to Project and Service based companies for more than 25 years which have all utilized Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now, and in the long term.

Construct 365 Project Cost Management

Construction Focused Project Accounting/Job Cost functionality that manages project budgets, revisions, change orders, subcontracts, reporting and more to give contractors much needed ease of use, with the ability to manage projects profitably.

For more info, visit sisn.com or email info@sisn.com

