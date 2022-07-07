BlueVoyant UK Marks One Year of Impressive Momentum, Targeting Aggressive Growth with Senior Cyber Security Appointments

Senior appointments and new Elements platform will continue to drive impressive year-on-year growth.

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant UK , an industry-leading cyber defence platform company converging internal and external security, today announced significant UK growth as it evolves the UK senior leadership team and targets aggressive growth for BlueVoyant Elements . Elements is the company's new outcomes-based, cloud-native cyber defence platform that combines managed detection and response, third-party cyber risk management, digital risk protection, and expert professional services.

James Tamblin (upper left), president and CEO of BlueVoyant UK, James McDowell (upper right) chief operating officer, Leigh Glasper (lower left), director of cyber advisory, and Tom Moore head of digital forensics and incident response. (PRNewsfoto/BlueVoyant) (PRNewswire)

Since BlueVoyant acquired Marclay Associates in July 2021 , it has enjoyed tremendous success. With BlueVoyant UK opening its London-based security operations centre (SOC), the number of local employees has grown by 230% across all business units. Furthermore, sales revenue has increased 60% in the last year.

This sustained growth has seen the BlueVoyant global employee base grow by 91% — to 650 — in the last 12 months, with the number of customers working with BlueVoyant across all regions increasing by more than 80% in the same period.

Cutting-edge solutions and technology partnerships central to continued growth

BlueVoyant's new Elements platform will help fuel this continued growth with end-to-end cyber defence capabilities in a single platform. Elements can be deployed as a full-spectrum solution or as individual modules based on customers' requirements:

● BlueVoyant Core: MDR (Managed Detection & Response)

● BlueVoyant Terrain: 3PR (Third-Party Cyber Risk Management)

● BlueVoyant Sky: DRP (Digital Risk Protection)

● BlueVoyant Liquid: PS (Professional Services)

"BlueVoyant UK's threat intelligence capabilities, bespoke insight-led consultancy, respected military heritage, strong organisational culture and transparent and dedicated approach has helped businesses across the UK and Europe defend themselves effectively," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant. "As a region of critical strategic importance for our continued global growth, we are committed to building on our successes by providing unrivalled expertise and service to customers, enabling firms to deploy strong end-to-end cyber security as a value differentiator with our Elements platform."

Helping to secure organisations' third-party supplier ecosystems is a core focus for BlueVoyant UK. According to research, 97% of UK respondents surveyed had experienced a direct cyber security data breach because of supply chain weaknesses. BlueVoyant intelligence also revealed that the average time to exploit new vulnerabilities is just 12 days, against an average time to patch of 205 days.

Organisations are therefore in a race to patch and strengthen the cyber defence posture of their own business, and those organisations that sit within their supply chain. This is where BlueVoyant is differentiated in the market; it can rapidly produce vulnerability analytics and communicate urgent actions across the supply chain within two hours.

BlueVoyant's award-winning partnership with Microsoft – including being named a design partner for its new security services portfolio and being recognised as the 2022 Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year Winner – will enable BlueVoyant UK to expand its market-leading managed security services capabilities throughout the UK and Europe, through its Core: MDR offering.

Furthermore, BlueVoyant's existing global partnership with Splunk will enable organisations across the UK and Europe to layer existing Splunk investments with military-grade cyber security expertise. It is also set to expand professional services capabilities from the UK into Europe and Asia.

"BlueVoyant's momentum in the UK and Europe has demonstrated the requirement for co-managed end-to-end cyber security solutions," added James Tamblin, president and CEO of BlueVoyant UK. "However, the threat from increasingly sophisticated adversaries and cyber risk vectors, both directly and through the supply chain, remains a serious challenge to organisations' overall resilience. This is why we're working closely with UK private and public sector organisations, including those within the critical national infrastructure, to help manage cyber security supply chain risks."

Senior appointments driving regional momentum

To help continue BlueVoyant UK's momentum, the senior leadership team has evolved with the appointments of James McDowell as chief operating officer (COO), Leigh Glasper as director of cyber advisory, and Tom Moore as head of digital forensics and incident response – alongside Tamblin's new additional role as UK CEO.

McDowell joined BlueVoyant's UK business in October 2020 in its previous guise, before moving into his current role as COO. McDowell will utilise his experience as an established cyber security director to build long-lasting relationships with BlueVoyant UK's customers, and help to deliver on BlueVoyant UK's go-to-market strategy.

With 14 years of experience delivering intelligence and cyber consultancy to UK government, national security, and private sector clients, Glasper — as director of cyber advisory —oversees all aspects of client delivery and professional services capability development for public and private sector customers. He also delivers cyber advisory to clients and security leaders on all defensive cyber operations and transformation aspects.

In his role as Head of Digital Forensics and Incident Response for BlueVoyant, Moore oversees a team of experts that assists clients in identifying, responding to and recovering from all kinds of incidents involving information systems and digital evidence. This includes everything from cyber security breaches and attacks to dealing with insider threats, industrial espionage, litigation support, and a wide range of other legal and regulatory engagements, globally.

"Talent is one of the three key pillars underpinning our new Elements platform," said Tamblin. "Therefore, James, Leigh, and Tom's leadership strengths and experience will be invaluable in achieving our regional growth aspirations. This will help to position BlueVoyant as the leading cyber security defence platform throughout the UK and Europe."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defence capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defence platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defence revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defence capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

Visit www.bluevoyant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854559/BlueVoyant.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueVoyant