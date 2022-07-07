ALL EYES ON TURBOFLEX, THE WORLD'S FIRST 360 ROTATING HINGE

ASPEX EYEWEAR GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW 2022 CAMPAIGN

MOUNT ROYAL, QC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurboFlex 360 hinge will take center stage in a full-scale North American marketing campaign for Aspex Eyewear Group. On the heels of a highly successful European campaign with close to 30 million impressions and a 34% increase in sales, the global leader in eyewear innovation will expand marketing efforts across the U.S. and Canada with a robust, multi-channel strategy that includes a new daytime and primetime broadcast commercial, full-page print ads, and coveted digital partnerships.

TurboFlex Logo (PRNewswire)

TurboFlex, a high-profile favorite this year at the Official Talent Lounge for the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, was also selected for the 20th annual Everyone Wins Nominee Bag delivered to the top 25 Oscar® nominees. "While it's rewarding to see such excitement and interest from notable individuals who have access to any eyewear brand, TurboFlex was designed to benefit everyone. Our worldwide patented TurboFlex technology allows glasses to do what's never been possible - to FLEX in multiple ways without breaking. Movement matters and WE move with you," shares President and Aspex Founder Nonu Ifergan.

Available in styles for men, women, and children, the shockproof TurboFlex 360 hinge rotates in every direction, allowing the frames' temples to adapt to your every sneeze, yawn, tug, or itch without pressure or needing frequent adjustments. TurboFlex eyewear feels better all-around, not only are they comfortable, but durable and resilient, freeing you from the stress of fragile frames. Adults and kids alike can fidget without worry and will find forgiveness from life's inevitable impact.

About Aspex Eyewear Group

Aspex Eyewear is one of the world's largest global distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear, serving markets in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. Since its inception in 1965, Aspex Eyewear has established itself as one of the industry's leaders in both eyewear design and development with brands like Oak, Takumi, Paradox, and more. Aspex serves over 50,000 accounts in over 80 countries and is responsible for many first-to-market proprietary technologies such as EasyTwist, EasyClip, and TurboFlex.

Aspex Eyewear's success and its numerous advancements are due to the ambition and tireless efforts of Nonu Ifergan, who for 56 years has led Aspex to the forefront of the eyewear industry utilizing his talent for invention and his business acumen. His perseverance and his refusal to compromise have enabled Aspex to become an international success with manufacturing facilities and distribution channels worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspex Eyewear Group