RevLifter Launches RevWallet Solution After Producing +33% AOV for Beauty Leader During Testing Phase

RevLifter , the leading provider of hyper-personalized offers, has announced the launch of its RevWallet solution after a beta testing phase produced a +33% uplift in average order values (AOV) for beauty brand Face the Future.

RevWallet helps eCommerce retailers to simplify their on-site incentivization efforts by delivering personalized deals, product recommendations, and marketing messages in real-time through a single intuitive hub. The solution also leverages machine learning via RevLifter's unique 'predilection' system to build a precise view of what each customer needs to convert and often spend more, based on similar journeys.

One of the solution's first-ever users, beauty brand Face the Future, saw a 33% rise in AOV after RevWallet was engineered to hand-pick relevant deals and products from its extensive catalog. The solution also helped the brand to reduce cart abandonment by giving customers less of a reason to leave its site in order to search for a deal, while additional activity has centered on increasing email sign-ups and announcing new brands and products.

Ben Thompson, Ecommerce Manager at Face the Future, comments: "The decision to make RevWallet our central hub for on-site deals and recommendations was simple. We love the customizable aspects and it's really helped us boost awareness for new brands and products when they go live. Beauty is a competitive vertical and it's important to have technology that can highlight relevant messages and offers as soon as the customer starts sharing signals of intent."

RevLifter's suite of tools also includes RevConvert, an on-site technology specializing in micro-moment targeting, and RevPage, which recaptures deal-seeking customers through a personalized coupon page. Powered by RevLifter's lightweight tag, RevWallet provides more options in terms of personalized offers and messaging, all of which can show and hide for different customer segments. They include:

Daily Deals

Product Recommendations

Stretch and Save Promotions

Location and Weather-Based Offers

Call Outs (e.g. returns reminders)

Simon Bird, RevLifter's Co-Founder and CEO, comments: "RevWallet represents the next phase of RevLifter's evolution. We're now launching solutions that understand what customers need throughout their journey, and we're thrilled to provide for eCommerce brands like Face the Future, which now have a way of creating bespoke paths to purchase for site visitors that previously remained anonymous."

RevWallet has even continued RevLifter's history of producing award-winning solutions after claiming the 'Innovation' prize at the 2022 Rakuten Advertising Golden Awards. RevLifter as a company was recently crowned Best Performance Marketing Technology at the 2022 UK Performance Marketing Awards, and won Best Retail and Ecommerce Campaign alongside partners Boohoo and Awin in the same ceremony.

