Innoviz Technologies to Host Workshop with NVIDIA during ECCV 2022

- Innoviz selected to host 3D perception workshop with NVIDIA during the European Conference on Computer Vision (ECCV), running October 23-27, 2022 in Tel Aviv

- During the workshop, leaders from the field of autonomous driving will present state-of-the-art techniques for 3D perception

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading provider of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced it will host a workshop on 3D perception for autonomous driving with NVIDIA at this year's European Conference on Computer Vision ("ECCV"), which will be held at Tel Aviv's Expo International Convention Center from October 23-27, 2022.

ECCV is a premier event dedicated to the latest advances in computer vision, featuring keynote speakers from the world's top technology companies and academic institutions. Innoviz and NVIDIA's workshop will discuss unique challenges and advantages associated with the use of 3D data for autonomous driving and identify key requirements for perception software to process large, complex LiDAR datasets. As part of the workshop, leading experts from organizations including MIT, Waymo and Waabi will join Innoviz and NVIDIA to discuss recent trends and research in the field. Further details on the workshop are available on the workshop's website.

Earlier this year, Innoviz announced its continued collaboration with NVIDIA to develop its InnovizTwo LiDAR model for the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim.

"We're thrilled to host this workshop with NVIDIA and demonstrate why 3D perception is critical for safe autonomous driving," said Omer Keilaf, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innoviz. "ECCV is one of the top computer vision events in the world, and this year it's in our home country of Israel, which we're proud to say is a hub for mobility innovation. This is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate the high quality of our next-generation InnovizTwo LiDAR and showcase the work we're doing with industry peers to solve the autonomous vehicle industry's toughest perception challenges."

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally-recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com.

