EXOCAD RELEASES EXOPLAN 3.0 GALWAY SOFTWARE IN THE UNITED STATES

The US FDA-cleared release offers edentulous case planning and design of surgical guides

WOBURN, Mass. and DARMSTADT, Germany, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company, and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced that exoplan 3.0 Galway, the latest version of its implant planning software, is now U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)- cleared and available for use in the United States. The new release supports the planning of edentulous cases, including the design of surgical guides.

"We are excited to announce the release of exoplan 3.0 Galway in the United States and enthused about the new possibilities it presents our users to enter the world of guided surgery," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, exocad CEO. "exoplan 3.0 Galway provides dental practices and laboratories with a digital implant planning workflow that offers an open collaboration and maximum flexibility."

exoplan 3.0 Galway is a powerful and efficient software package for virtual implant planning. Customized surgical guides can be designed using the Guide Creator software module and then produced in a laboratory, dental practice, or an external production center.

With 40 new features, as well as enhancements to over 60 existing functionalities, the Galway release represents a major advancement in guided surgery through improved integration with DentalCAD, exocad's dental CAD software.

"As the world's premier supplier of dental CAD software, we provide our customers with the ideal symbiosis of prosthetic and implant planning," said Larry Bodony, President, exocad America, Inc. "We enable our software users to achieve predictable results in a cost- and time-efficient manner, which can help drive greater customer satisfaction."

Key features of exoplan 3.0 Galway include:

Planning of edentulous cases and design of the respective surgical guides, including necessary tools such as dual scan protocol, anchor pin placement, and fixation guide

Surgical and fixation guides that can be freely designed or based on a prosthesis scan

New tools to speed up the entire planning process

Improved implant selection dialog

Automatic panoramic curve detection

More implant libraries, now with over 378 implant systems and 6,572 implants from more than 59 manufacturers

Virtual tooth extraction on optical scans

Clearly marked sinus cavity imaging and the ability to check if implants are intruding upon the sinus cavity

exocad names its releases after current EU "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for this release.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/exoplan

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. exocad America, Inc., a subsidiary of exocad GmbH, is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

