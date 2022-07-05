Vaultavo Appoints Feintuch Communications as its Global PR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaultavo Inc., a fintech start-up that has developed a ground-breaking crypto custody solution for institutions and individuals to debut in the second half of 2022, has appointed Feintuch Communications as its global public relations agency of record.

Vaultavo's crypto custody solution will offer digital currency holders the protection of cold storage security while offering the ease of access of credit or debit cards for transactions.

The global cryptocurrency exchange market, which is expected to hit $4.94 billion by 2030, is hamstrung by the vulnerability of online trading, transacting and protection of digital assets. In fact, criminal hackers stole approximately $3.2 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021 – which is six times more than in 2020.

"Our solution, designed by an experienced team of payment technology, blockchain and IT professionals, will offer the industry's most comprehensive combination of security and ease of access that will overcome these roadblocks to the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies," said Philip Meyer, CEO, Vaultavo. "We selected the Feintuch Communications team to bring us to market based on its solid experience with start-ups and past success in the fintech, blockchain, banking and payment technology sectors."

"Vaultavo's highly experienced team, many of whom who have worked successfully together in other fintech organizations, have set their sights on addressing the major crypto custody challenge facing the global cryptocurrency marketplace," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "We look forward to helping its management team to implement a broad business, financial and trade communications campaign that will enable them to quickly gain traction with their groundbreaking solution."

Feintuch Communications' Vaultavo team is led by Feintuch and Liz Savery, vice president. The full team has represented numerous organizations in fintech and e-commerce including ClassWallet, SurgePays, Klarna, Splitit, Optimal Payments and BorderX Lab.

About Vaultavo Inc.

Vaultavo Inc. (www.vaultavo.com), based in New York and with facilities in London and staff in Hong Kong, South Africa and Malta, is a fintech start-up focused on developing a crypto custody solution to support the mass adoption of digital currencies by institutions and individuals. The company's solution addresses the vulnerability of online trading, transacting and protection of digital assets. Scheduled for introduction in the second half of 2022, Vaultavo will offer digital currency holders the protection of cold storage security but with the ease of access to their crypto assets akin to their use of a credit or debit card.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.prworldalliance.com), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, adtech and media, AV and clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

