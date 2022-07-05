KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2022

Company will host earnings call on August 4, 2022
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's more than 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.
Lori Chaitman
lori.chaitman@kyndryl.com
Ed Barbini
edward.barbini@kyndryl.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Kyndryl