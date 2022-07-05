Bonnette Auction to Sell Prime Crawfish-Rice Farmland in Evangeline Parish, La.

MAMOU, La., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnette Auction Company (www.bonnetteauctions.com) announces the online auction of 235.61± acres of prime farmland, ending on Thursday, August 4, 2022, 2pm CST, according to Barbara Bonnette, auctioneer.

235.61+/- Acres of Crawfish-Rice Farmland in Mamou, LA. (PRNewswire)

"This is an online auction," explained Bonnette. "All bidding will take place online at our website. It will be sold by the acre in its entirety."

"Farmland is considered a stable and secure asset that will grow in value over time," said Bonnette. According to FarmFolio, "From 2000 to 2020, U.S. farmland returned an average annual rate of return of 11 percent, keeping pace with the stock market over the same time period but with significantly lower volatility. Investing in agricultural land makes intuitive sense because farmland itself it's a limited and diminishing resource. This scarcity provides near-constant pressure on supply, ensuring price support over time."

Located in Sec. 26, T5 South, R2 West, off Hwy 104 and BJ Lane Road.

This is a very productive, level rice farm, with underground irrigation, an 8" deep well, and good roads.

The owner will transfer 50% mineral rights. The 2023 crawfish crop has already been restocked.

2022 land rent will remain with the seller.

The current farm rent for rice is 60% tenant, and 40% landlord (40% chemical / cost share).

65.00 / ac crawfish rent to the landlord with a year-to-year lease.

Farm lease can be re-negotiated for 2023.

Below is a breakdown of the soils of the property.

Crowley – Vidrine Complex – 71.55%

Mowata Silt Loam – 23.77%

Kinder – Vidrine Complex – 8.28%

The property is mapped on our interactive map site, where a buyer/client can access and overlay data, soil report, etc at his /her discretion. Available on our website portal.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.bonnetteauctions.com or call 318-443-6614.

Bonnette Auctions and Real Estate Group is based in Louisiana. Bonnette Auction Company is the leading real estate auction company of commercial, residential, and agricultural real estate. The company has won multiple national marketing awards. They specialize in bringing buyers and sellers together.

