Chubb Life Appoints Jee Eun Cho to Lead LINA, its Newly Acquired Life Insurance Operations of Cigna in Korea

Business to continue to operate as LINA Korea

New logo emphasizes mutual respect and flexibility

HONG KONG, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Life today announced that Jee Eun (Geannie) Cho has been appointed Country President of the company's life insurance operations in Korea that were recently acquired from Cigna. The business will continue to operate as LINA Korea. Ms. Cho, who has led the Cigna business as Chief Executive Officer since 2020, will continue to have executive operating responsibility for LINA Korea.

LINA Korea has adopted a new corporate identity that aligns with the Chubb brand. The new LINA Korea logo, like Chubb’s, can be expressed with nine different colors. These colors reflect the diversity of our people, the vibrance of our business and the customers we serve, the energy of our culture, and our respect for different ways of thinking. By adopting multiple colors, employees can also more freely express themselves. (PRNewswire)

On July 1, Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, completed its acquisition of the life and non-life insurance companies that house the personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business of Cigna in six Asia-Pacific markets, including Korea. The addition of this consumer-focused business advances Chubb's strategy to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, a long-term growth area for the company, and adds to an already sizable accident and health (A&H) business while expanding the company's Asia-based life insurance presence.

Ms. Cho will report to Bryce Johns, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Chubb Life. The appointment is effective immediately.

"Geannie has been in leadership roles at LINA Korea since 2011, including serving as CEO for the last two years," said Mr. Johns. "We're extremely pleased she will continue to lead this business, which she has been building and managing for a decade. Geannie knows the business, the market and the exceptional team at LINA. She has the experience and track record to lead this important business as we focus on delivering even greater value to our customers, agents and brokers, and business partners. We look forward to working with our new colleagues at LINA Korea."

To celebrate this new beginning, LINA Korea, which is headquartered in Jongno-gu, will hold an evening lighting ceremony on July 4th.

"For 35 years, LINA has been a reliable and stable presence in the Korea life insurance market. Becoming a part of the Chubb family will make us even stronger," said Ms. Cho. "Together, we will continue to offer the best insurance service to our customers, opportunities for our employees, and innovation that sets us apart."

Ms. Cho has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to serving as CEO of CIGNA Korea, she was Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Operations. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cho was Assistant Vice President at Sun Life Financial and a manager at MetLife. Ms. Cho holds an MBA degree from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, a Master's degree from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, and a BS degree from Seoul National University.

About LINA Korea

LINA Korea, the first foreign life insurance company in Korea, was established in 1987 with the corporate mission to help the people we serve improve their health, well-being and peace of mind. With innovation and trust as our core values, we endeavor to provide service that is more than just an insurance policy. Today, LINA Korea ranks among the top insurers for consumer protection and financial soundness. We are continuing our story of success and innovation in the Korean market by launching GI product, dental and silver cancer plans for the first time in Korea and adopting telesales.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

