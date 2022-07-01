New Clario CEO, Christopher Fikry, M.D., to Lead Company through Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Christopher Fikry , M.D. formally starts as Clario CEO on July 1, 2022

Previous CEO, Joe Eazor , is retiring and transitioning to the Clario Board of Directors

New CEO commits to collaborating with customers to shape the future of medicine and medical device development with Clario's technology and scientific expertise

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, announced that the company's new chief executive officer (CEO), Christopher (Chris) Fikry, M.D., previously introduced on June 7, 2022, begins his tenure today. Dr. Fikry's predecessor, Joe Eazor, is retiring from the CEO position and transitioning to a seat on the Clario Board of Directors.

Chris joins Clario during a trajectory of growth and innovation. Clario was formed from the 2021 merger of ERT and Bioclinica. Under the leadership of Joe Eazor, the combined organization refocused on customer success and a cultural transformation that interwove the organization's purpose and values with its business strategy. It achieved accelerated momentum in the market, substantially increasing organic net revenue. At the same time, Clario launched an integrated technology roadmap that set out an innovation pathway for the future.

"During this period of substantial change in the industry, I cannot think of a company better positioned to help bring the next generation of medicines and medical devices to market," said Dr. Fikry. "Clario is fueled by a culture of excellence and I am honored to lead the company as it continues to provide best-in-class customer service and technologies that have a tangible positive impact on our customers' goals and ultimately patients' lives. Joe Eazor helped the company transition into a new growth phase and I am grateful that we will work together as I acclimate."

Dr. Fikry brings to Clario extensive knowledge and decades of industry experience which make him ideally placed to lead Clario through the many issues confronting our industry, including the challenges of increasingly complex clinical trials and pandemic-related expectations for speed. He most recently acted as President of Analytical Services Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific and previously served as head of Global Lab Services for PPD and held senior executive roles at Novartis and Quest Laboratories. Dr. Fikry shares a commitment with biopharmaceutical R&D teams to deliver better healthcare options to patients as well as a pledge to provide high-quality service.

About Clario

Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 15 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory for over 5m patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

