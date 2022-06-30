IEHP Leaders Honored with LLU Alumnus of the Year Awards

LOMA LINDA, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Vice President of Strategy Thomas Pham and Clinical Director of Community Behavioral Health Amrita Rai were each named Alumnus of the Year by their respective departments at Loma Linda University (LLU) for their promotion of the vision and purposes of their alma mater along with their contributions to the community.

Pham earned his master's degree with an emphasis in healthcare administration from LLU's School of Public Health. At IEHP, Pham develops and executes IEHP's strategy system to advance the health plan's mission and achieve its bold 2030 vision: we will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. In this work, Pham constantly seeks new ways for IEHP to better serve the community and its most vulnerable residents.

"We were pleased to honor Mr. Thomas Pham with the SPH Alumnus of the Year Award at our 2022 commencement ceremony. His notable contributions as part of IEHP to the health and well-being of the Inland Empire communities reflect our vision for healthy people living in resilient communities supported by equitable systems of health," said Dr. Helen Hopp Marshak, LLU Dean, School of Public Health.

Honored by LLU's School of Behavioral Health, Rai graduated with a master's degree in social work. In her current role at IEHP, Rai actively leads both community and statewide initiatives in improving access to mental health services, including the Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program.

"Amrita Rai received the 2022 Alumni of the Year award at the graduation services of the Loma Linda University School of Behavioral Health for her unwavering commitment to servant leadership and the delivery of equitable behavioral health services for the most vulnerable populations throughout the Inland Empire," said Dr. Beverly Buckles, LLU Dean, School of Behavioral Health.

Rai also shares her expertise and passion at various speaking engagements throughout the year, inspiring awareness and continued improvement of the development and delivery of behavioral health services.

"The transformational work Thomas and Amrita have done in their respective areas is a true testament to their love for the Inland Empire community. Active contributions and engagement from team members like Thomas and Amrita make IEHP's commitment to heal and inspire the human spirit possible, and we are grateful for their service," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to its vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

