Color Star's Partner Team Villarreal CF Organizes Youth Training Camps in the United States

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team from La Liga, Villarreal CF, recently held a youth soccer training camp in New York, United States. The team's manager, Unai Emery, represented the team in person to coach and be interviewed by the media.

Villarreal CF has been a formidable team on the football pitch in recent years, especially during this year's UEFA Champions League tournament. Villarreal broke into the semi-finals with a superb show of skill, and the world as well as its fans have given the "Yellow Submarine" high opinion and praise.

As a global partner of Villarreal CF, Color Star is also very much supportive and in favor of making soccer a sport that is widely available and accessible to the youth population. Since the two sides formally entered into a global partnership, both sides have been mutually benefiting from each other's respective advantages whilst also working together on new soccer developments. This will allow Villarreal to further develop and grow more powerful while at the same time collaborating with Color Star on the development of the "Digital Soccer" project within Color Star's metaverse app, Color World.

Color Star believes that as part of a company with "high-tech + celebrity entertainment" as the main focus of its metaverse app, Color World is bound to introduce many more amazing projects, while also delivering high quality sports entertainment to the world. Color Star will most certainly continue to attract more top-quality soccer players and teams to the Color World metaverse app.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

