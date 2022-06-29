Sony Group Corporation Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

TOKYO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  A copy of this document is available on the Sony Group Corporation Investor Relations website at https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/sec.html

In addition, shareholders of Sony may receive a printed copy of Sony's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/ar/request.html

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-group-corporation-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301577685.html

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

