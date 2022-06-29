PDF Agile Accelerates PDF Workflow

Create, edit, convert, compress and secure PDF documents faster with PDF Agile.

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuAgile Pte. Ltd. today announced the release of PDF Agile, a full-featured PDF editor and converter with a powerful full-text OCR engine. PDF Agile brings a new way to accelerate PDF workflow. And now its Windows version is available to free download.

"PDF Agile is our new product that can enhance your PDF editing, converting, organizing, translating, and reading experience," said Peter Zhong, the product director of PDF Agile.

"The robust Optical Character Recognition (OCR) integrated engine enhances the PDF editing and converting experience of every PDF editor. In addition, PDF Agile can recognize 22 languages, including but not limited to English, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese."

Significant features that PDF Agile offers:

Edit PDF: Update PDF documents by modifying text, font, font size, line spacing, layout, pages, and columns, and add multimedia.

PDF Converter: Convert PDF from and to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, TXT, JPG, PNG, BMP and DWG without losing its format.

Electronic Signature: Enhance security, and save paper and time with three types of electronic signatures on contracts and other PDF documents.

OCR and Support to 22 Languages: Extract text from any image with the robust full-text Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature and it can recognize 22 languages.

More Features to assist you in PDF work:

Compress, merge, split, crop, rearrange pages and rotate PDF documents.

Add page number, link, background, watermark, and search text to the PDF.

Highlight, print, bookmark, translate, resize and rearrange the pages.

Read, comment, annotate and view PDF in full-screen mode.

Manage PDF security with password protection and delete sensitive information permanently from PDF documents.

Please visit our website pdfagile.com or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter for the latest PDF Agile news and updates.

About PDF Agile:

PDF Agile is a new and faster tool for managing PDF documents effectively. It provides online and offline PDF solutions for PDF editing, converting, and organizing issues in all the products and service industry sectors. PDF Agile makes itself an excellent PDF editing and converting software with enhanced security, ease of use, and original layout formatting preservation after converting.

View original content:

SOURCE PDF Agile