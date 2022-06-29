Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lightweight Super-Telephoto Lens and Z30 Mirrorless Camera; Learn More and Preorder at B&H Photo.Learn More and Preorder at B&H Photo

Photo/Video News: Nikon has just launched the vlogger-focused Z30 mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera and lightweight and compact super-telephoto NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S lens for its Z-mount camera system

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to share the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S lens compact and lightweight super-telephoto lens Vlogger-focused Z30 mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera.

Nikon has launched its latest super-telephoto prime, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens and Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera

Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera

Key Features

20.8MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K30p and Full HD 120p Video

Live Stream at 60p, In-Camera Time-Lapse

Vlogging-Optimized Design

Hybrid AF with Eye and Face Detection

3" 1.04m -Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen LCD

ISO 100-51200, Up to 11 fps Shooting

Built-In Stereo Mic, Ext. Mic Compatible

Tally Lamp and Dedicated Selfie Controls

The Nikon Z30 mirrorless camera is designed with today's content creators in mind who are looking to record and share their everyday adventures. This DX-format camera borrows specs and capabilities from other Z cameras, including Nikon's renowned image quality and advanced autofocus performance, but sports an all-new design and offers purpose-built handling that prioritizes video and single-shooter productions.

The video specs are focused on online sharing and livestreaming with UHD 4K recording at up to 30p is the top-spec recording format, along with Full HD at 120p for slow-motion playback. The recording limit is more than two hours for those situations where a long continuous take is required, such as when recording performances or events. If using the camera as a webcam, then FHD at up to 60p is possible, or 4K at 30p, and constant power delivery is available through the USB Type-C port.

The Z30 supports a 20.8MP sensor, which suits 4K video recording, as well as benefits any day-to-day photo needs you have, including shooting your promo shots, thumbnails, or even for photographing fast-moving action at up to 11 fps. The large sensor size helps produce imagery with a high degree of clarity and can create blurred backgrounds to highlight your main subject. The sensor and image processing also enable useful low-light performance, with sensitivity up to ISO 25600 for video, or up to ISO 51200 for stills, and digital image stabilization, e-VR, also permits recording in low light by stabilizing any wobbly footage. Additionally, it's worth pointing out that the Z30 can record time-lapse sequences with in-camera processing and there is a series of in-camera effects and filters for producing ready-to-share footage straight from the camera.

The Nikon Z30 is available as just the camera or can be bundled in a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens, or in a two-lens kit, including the body, 16-50mm lens, and the NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens.

On the optical side of today's launch, the super-telephoto prime NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S follows in the footsteps of the impressive Z 800mm f/6.3, and Nikon describes it as "the smallest, lightest 400mm" the brand has ever created. Providing a healthy mixture of reach and portability, this lens promises to be an excellent option for nature and wildlife photography, especially when hiking is required, or for handheld sports and action capture.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/4.5 to f/32

SR, Super ED, and ED Elements

Nano Crystal Coat

Stepping Motor AF System

Vibration Reduction Image Stabilization

Customizable Fn and Memory Set Buttons

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Rotating Tripod Collar

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

As similar to the Z 800mm f/6.3 as this lens is, one notable distinction is the 400mm f/4.5 does not use a Phase Fresnel (PF) element to achieve its sleek size. Rather, it relies on more "conventional" specialized elements to realize well-controlled imagery while remaining compact. Super ED, ED, and SR (short-wavelength-refractive) glasses are used to control a variety of aberrations and color fringing, and a Nano Crystal Coat is also featured to reduce flare when working in strong lighting.

The new 400mm sacrifices 1.3 stops of light and a built-in teleconverter for a very handy 3.8-lb weight reduction (the 400mm f/4.5 weighs just 2.7 lb) and a useful 6" reduction in length—the new lens measures 9.2" long. In more relative sizing terms, this 400mm prime has nearly the same dimensions as Nikon's Z 70-200mm f/2.8 but still weighs 4 oz less than that. Portability is one of the key assets for this new lens—especially if you're able to sacrifice a bit of light and depth of field, you end up with this truly portable, hand-holdable super-telephoto. The lens features optical Vibration Reduction, which compensates for up to 5.5 stops of shake on its own or up to 6 stops of shake when paired with a camera's IBIS system using Synchro VR.

Learn more about the Nikon Z 400mm Lens

Nikon Announces Compact Super-Tele: the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens at YouTube

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo