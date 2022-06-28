Slotomania Tours the US Southern States and Meets Players with a Surprise Cameo from Country Music Star Tanya Tucker

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slotomania®, the world's #1 play-for-fun slots game* from Playtika®, has hit the road to meet players as its team tours southern states in the USA by bus. The tour is a unique opportunity for Slotomania's player community to meet the creative brains behind their favourite free-to-play slot game, loved for its striking graphics and thrilling gameplay.

Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an exclusive on-stage performance by country music icon Tanya Tucker. (PRNewswire)

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun; just as it does through the games on its app. As a special surprise, Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an appearance by none other than country music royalty and entertainment icon Tanya Tucker. Tanya, a two-time Grammy-winning singer who has released 25 studio albums since her breakthrough in the 1970s and charted hit singles in five consecutive decades, took to the stage for an exclusive performance before meeting and greeting fans for photographs.

About the Slotomania Southern Tour

As part of its unique tour, Slotomania will assemble members of its player community for parties in cities including Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma and Phoenix. Fans are encouraged to look out for the Slotomania tour bus, pictured above, and to share sightings with the team using social media.

Tanya's remarkable performance delivered exactly the sort of thrill and surprise Slotomania always seeks to provide for its players, and the game has proven to be a popular choice for world renowned celebrities to partner with. Recent collaborations have included transforming Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone, into Captain Slotostar for a stunning commercial backed by facial motion capture technology. Other collaborators included the legendary John Goodman as an animated talking finger.

Launched in 2011, Slotomania was one of the first free-to-play social casino games. For over a decade, with the support of its massive global community, the game has grown to become the #1 top grossing play-for-fun social casino app on Google Play and the App Store**.

Amnon Calev, Slotomania's General Manager, comments: "This bus tour has been a great way for Slotomania to engage directly with some of the most devoted members of our community, and it is very exciting to see so many people turn out across the whole tour to share their love for the game.

"Our whole team works tirelessly to constantly bring Slotomania players the level of fun and excitement they have come to expect from us over the years, whether that's inside or outside of the app, and having a legend like Tanya perform at one of our events has definitely been a highlight. While we are digital at our core, we are more than just a game, and there is nothing more rewarding than connecting with our players in person through activities such as this bus tour. We hope everyone who has participated has had as much fun as we have!"

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Slotomania®



Slotomania is the #1 play-for-fun slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania is different – it features free slot games with crazy graphics, top of the line sound effects, and hundreds of variations to choose from, with new features every month. The free slots experience is played by millions on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Slotomania games are available across all devices from PC to Tablet and cell phones, a fantastic opportunity for people who want to play the latest slots games on the go. Although it replicates Vegas style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating game play and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement and can be played anywhere.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.



Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Tanya Tucker

A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, Tanya Tucker is a two-time GRAMMY® winner who continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits my such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "Strong Enough To Bend" and many more. Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker – Live From The Troubadour on October 16, the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album released two months earlier – so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance. For more information on Tanya, merchandise and more, go to TanyaTucker.com.

*According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 Slots game by worldwide downloads and consumer spend across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (2021).

